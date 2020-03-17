Closings
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bye, Bye Brady

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

We have a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live for you tonight. Josh Reed, alongside Jenna Harner, Thad Brown from WROC in Rochester, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic will be joining us during the show to talk about all the moves happening around the NFL.

It’s a stressful time and some people may not want to talk about sports right now and we understand that, but we know that sports can be a welcome distraction.

So, for those of you who want and maybe even need to think about something else for a half-hour, Let’s talk football!

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

