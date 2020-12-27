Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 27

Buffalo is in primetime once again this week, it seems like it’s becoming common these days. This time they’ll be rumbling through Foxborough to take on division rival New England.

After securing the AFC East Championship in a big win last Saturday, the Bills are fighting to keep the #2 seed in the AFC and move to 12-3. Will they sweep the Patriots this season?

Be sure to tune into Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. for all you need to know including injuries, predictions, and keys to the game!