(WIVB) - This Bills season has been an absolute joy for Buffalo fans, who waited a quarter-century for a true championship contender, one that would stir memories of the team’s long playoff run during the Jim Kelly years.

Do you know who else is cherishing this team? The guys who played on those teams in the Nineties. Steve Tasker is on a text loop with players from the old days, including the likes of Kelly and Thurman Thomas, Will Wolford and Chris Mohr, Darryl Talley and Andre Reed.

“The old cynics might think those guys root against this team, so they can be the best team in history,” said Tasker, a star on those great Bills teams and the game analyst on WGR this season.