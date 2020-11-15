Buffalo Kickoff Live- Nov. 15

The Bills were able to knock off the Seahawks last Sunday in a big 44-34 win widening their lead in the AFC East.

With the recent news of CB Josh Norman testing positive for COVID, and TE Tyler Kroft and CB Levi Wallace being added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, how will the Bills fair against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals when they head out west Sunday?

Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. with Buffalo Kickoff Live. Tune in as our crew talks keys to the game, predictions, and much more.

