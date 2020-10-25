Buffalo Kickoff Live- Oct. 25

The Bills suffered back-to-back losses against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off in last year’s AFC Championship Game, but remain atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record.
Buffalo looks to bounce back this weekend against the Jets, who sit in last place in the division at 0-6.
Our Buffalo Kickoff Live team will bring you full pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Be sure to tune in!
