Buffalo Kickoff Live- Oct. 25

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

The Bills suffered back-to-back losses against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off in last year’s AFC Championship Game, but remain atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record.

Buffalo looks to bounce back this weekend against the Jets, who sit in last place in the division at 0-6.

Our Buffalo Kickoff Live team will bring you full pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Be sure to tune in!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected