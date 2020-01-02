Buffalo Mayor encouraging people to wear Bills colors on Friday and Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is encouraging people in the city to show their support for the Bills as they get ready to take on the Houston Texans in the NFL playoffs.
Brown tweeted a graphic, asking people to wear red, white and blue (the team’s colors) on Friday and Saturday.
The Bills play the Texans Saturday at 4:35 p.m. Both teams finished the regular season with 10 wins and six losses.
