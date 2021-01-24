Buffalo Postgame Live: Jan. 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) -- For the first time in 27 years, the Buffalo Bills played in the AFC Championship Game, and as they did in 1994, the Bills faced the Kansas City Chiefs. But unlike 27 years ago, the Bills fell to the Chiefs.

The Bills open up the game with the ball, and on the first drive, they get into fourth down territory near midfield. Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox for the fourth down conversion. The Bills end the possession with a 51-yard field goal courtesy of Tyler Bass to give Buffalo the 3-0 lead early. Bass' 51-yard field goal marked the longest postseason field goal made in Arrowhead Stadium history.