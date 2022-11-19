The Bills shared an image of their stadium covered in snow Friday, long before the snow stopped falling (Courtesy of the Bills)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills home game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit’s Ford Field because of the deadly snowstorm hitting Western New York this week.

Orchard Park, where the Bills’ Highmark Stadium is located, was the hardest-hit town in Western New York, according to snow totals released by the National Weather Service.

The amount of snow that fell in Orchard Park is truly shocking: As of Saturday morning, the town received 77 inches of snow during the snow. That’s 6 feet, 5 inches tall — the exact same height as quarterback Josh Allen.

That’s enough snow to bury other star players like Von Miller (6-foot-3), Stefon Diggs (6-foot) and Jordan Poyer (6-foot), and nearly a foot taller than the shortest player, running back Devin Singletary (5-foot-7).

In a Thanksgiving Day interview, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (6-foot-6) towers over CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

In fact, only five players on the Bills entire 53-man roster are taller than the amount of snow that fell in Orchard Park:

Offensive tackle Spencer Brown: 6-foot-8 (80 inches tall)

Defensive end Greg Rousseau: 6-foot-6 (78 inches)

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips: 6-foot-6 (78 inches)

Center Mitch Morse: 6-foot-6 (78 inches)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa: 6-foot-6 (78 inches)

If you include injured players and practice squad, Tommy Doyle (6-foot-8), Zach Davidson (6-foot-7), Ike Boettger (6-foot-6), and Ryan Van Demark (6-foot-6) would be added to the list.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia thanked the Bills for moving the game during a press conference Friday: “I want to say thank you to the Buffalo Bills for not having a game on Sunday, because all those assets we would’ve had to redeploy there would’ve caused a lot of problems,” he said.

The Bills are planning to fly to Detroit on Saturday afternoon while the storm shifts north. They shared out photos of their stadium covered in snow on Friday, long before the snow stopped falling.

Detroit’s Ford Field was not planning to host a football game this weekend — they had 48 hours to switch the stadium from a black-tie carnival fundraiser to a football field.

You can see the latest snow totals around Western New York here.