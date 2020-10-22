KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced on social media Wednesday that they’re having a baby girl.
They both posted videos to Instagram showing their beloved dogs Steel and Silver helping with the gender reveal.
Mahomes and Matthews announced at the end of September that they were expecting, posting the big news with a captioned post: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”
That came after news at the beginning of September that they were engaged, Mahomes popping the question the same night he and his teammates received their Super Bowl LIV rings.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be ready and will it be safe?
- Equitable Financial to move 700 jobs to Syracuse Inner Harbor
- Bills LT Dion Dawkins reacts to the release of Quinton Spain
- WATCH: 70s gone for now from CNY but they will be back
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews say they’re having a baby girl
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App