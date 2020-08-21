Classic Buffalo Bills game airing Saturday on NewsChannel 9

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all Bills fans. NewsChannel 9 will help you get ready for the upcoming season by airing a classic Bills game Saturday at 12 p.m.

The game: Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings from September 15, 2002, where the Bills won a thrilling overtime shootout over the Vikings.

Drew Bledsoe threw for a career-high 463 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard game-winner to Peerless Price, as the Bills prevailed in a wild affair 45-39 over the Minnesota Vikings in the Metrodome. Price also had a career day with 13 catches for 183 yards along with two touchdowns.

The game featured multiple fourth-quarter lead changes, and kicker Mike Hollis tied it as time expired with a 54-yard field goal that bounced in over the crossbar. Bledsoe’s 463 passing yards remains a Bills single-game passing record.

During the game, Bledsoe became the third quickest quarterback in NFL history to reach 30,000 career passing yards. Buffalo’s defense sacked Vikings quarterback Dante Culpepper five times and forced the Vikings signal-caller to lose three fumbles.

Tune into this Buffalo Bills classic Saturday at noon on NewsChannel 9.