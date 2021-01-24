Countdown to Kickoff: AFC Championship

News 4 is getting you ready for the AFC Championship Game!
Get pumped up with our live coverage from Kansas City, virtual tailgate, interviews with former Bills players and SO much more.
If you missed Countdown to Kickoff earlier, relive all the magic in the video player above.
The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:45 right here on WIVB.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App