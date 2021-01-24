Countdown to Kickoff: Former Buffalo Bill Eric Wood weighs in on the team’s performance

News 4 caught up with Eric Wood, former Buffalo Bills Center, he provided his thoughts on the Bills offense after watching the film from the first half of the season compared to now.

Wood says on thing the team has done well is take care of the football.

“Zero turnovers through two games, that’s part of the reason they’re 2 and 0 to start this playoff run. Against the Colts, I mean they scored 27 points, they didn’t cap a lot of drives off in the endzone. That would have put them up more towards their 35 to 40 points you’re so used to seeing towards those last six weeks of the season. Against Baltimore, you’re playing against a really good defense, and I think that win played a factor in those downfield throws. I was not in the stadium for the game, but when you consider the fact that Justin Tucker missed two kicks well inside his range of the first half. Tyler Bass struggled as well, once the ball got up in the air, the wind was affecting it.”

