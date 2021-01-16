Countdown to Kickoff: Ravens vs. Bills

Buffalo Bills
If you missed last week’s edition, no worries! We’re having double the fun today on AFC Divisional weekend.

News 4 is back with Countdown to Kickoff! Our Mel Orlins and Dave Greber will have all things Bills for the next hour.

We’ve got interviews with Bills legend Steve Tasker and Bills Owner Kim Pegula, not to mention our own tailgate party!

