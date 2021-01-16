Countdown to Kickoff: Virtual Tailgate

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

It’s definitely been hard not to celebrate the Bills wins with our friends and family in person this season.

But this morning Gabby Mediak and Jhas Williams have you covered!

Check out the Countdown to Kickoff Virtual Tailgate!

