COVID testing begins ahead of Bills vs. Ravens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was no long line for Bills fans getting tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

Testing for more than 6,000 fans began at 6:30 a.m., and it appears to be moving much quicker than it did before the Bills beat the Colts last week.

Fans will need to have scheduled their appointment online, before arriving, through BioReference.

They will then head into the Lot 4 parking lot, where 30 lanes are set up — each one with phlebotomists ready to swab them for COVID-19.

Fans we spoke with last week say from the line to the swabbing, it takes about 20 minutes total.

Last Saturday, about 6,800 people, between fans and staff, were in the stands. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says this process was a success the first time around.

The Bills will play the Ravens this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.