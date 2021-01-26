Cuomo thanks Bills for the deep playoff run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo thanked the Buffalo Bills for their deepest playoff run since the 1990s.

He says even though they came up short in the AFC Championship they should be proud.

“Yes, we would have liked a different outcome But that does not diminish the accomplishment that was achieved by this team,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also says he doesn’t believe the state has identified any spread of COVID-19 at either of the two Bills home playoff games.