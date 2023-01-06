BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Friday morning, Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he continues to “progress remarkably” in his recovery, according to the Buffalo Bills.

According to the Bills, his breathing tube was removed overnight and his neurological function remains intact. They say he has been able to talk to his family members and care team.

The Bills said that Hamlin FaceTimed into Friday’s team meeting to talk to players and coaches. According to the Bills, he said “love you boys.”

As of Thursday morning, Kaiir Elam said that Hamlin, 24, was awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was put in a medically induced coma at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and listed in critical condition as of Thursday. Dr. Timothy Pritts of the UC Medical Center said Hamlin continues to be be cared for in the ICU while speaking with the press Thursday afternoon.

Following Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, the Bills-Bengals game was suspended and eventually called off for the remainder of the evening.

The NFL announced Thursday that the game would not be resumed and had been canceled. The NLF is considering a neutral site for the AFC championship game.

On Friday, The NFL Players Association named Hamlin the Week 18 Community MVP.

Following his collapse, a flood of donations were made to Hamlin’s fundraiser tied to The Chasing M’s Foundation, reaching over $7 million as of Friday.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates