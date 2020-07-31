Dawkins in line for a new deal

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dion Dawkins stepped into the Bills starting line in 2017 when he took the place of Cordy Glenn and never left.

He has started every game the past 2 seasons and developed into one of the top left tackles in the league. Dawkins is entering the final year of his contract and that means a large new contract is on the way.

“I can just leave it all in their hands,” Dawkins said about the Bills front office.

The 2nd round pick will make just over $1 million in 2020. According to spotrac.com, Dawkins will be the 42nd highest paid left tackle this season but that bargain is about to end.

“I would sit here and I would lie and I would say I don’t think about it, I haven’t thought about it but that’s a lie. Of course you think about it because that’s what’s coming up.”

Dawkins next contract will likely make him a top 5 paid left tackle. The price tag could be around $15 million per year.

“I truly try my best to not think about it. I just have my mind set on playing ball and just being consistent, because consistency is really what gets guys paid and that’s in every sport, that’s in every field. If you have a consistency that of pluses instead of minuses, your resume is going to speak for itself.”