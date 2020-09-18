Edmunds, Milano will not play against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Injuries will keep linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano off the field during this Sunday’s Bills game against the Miami Dolphins.
Edmunds injured his shoulder in Week One’s battle against the Jets, while Matt Milano is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
On Friday morning, Head Coach Sean McDermott appeared on WGR 550 and said neither man will play this Sunday.
You can watch the game on CBS this Sunday at 1 p.m.
