Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Edmunds named to Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills

by: Josh Reed

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lines up for a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been added to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing New England’s injured linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Edmunds led the Bills with 115 tackles, added 10 tackles for loss, and at 22-years-old has developed into one of the best young linebackers in the NFL.

Edmunds joins cornerback Tre’Davious White as the Bills two representatives in the Pro Bowl.  

The Pro Bowl is January 26th at 3:00 in Orlando, FL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected