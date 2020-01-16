Edmunds named to Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lines up for a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been added to the Pro Bowl roster, replacing New England’s injured linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Edmunds led the Bills with 115 tackles, added 10 tackles for loss, and at 22-years-old has developed into one of the best young linebackers in the NFL.

Edmunds joins cornerback Tre’Davious White as the Bills two representatives in the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl is January 26th at 3:00 in Orlando, FL