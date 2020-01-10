Eric Washington hired as Bills’ new defensive line coach

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eric Washington has been hired as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line coach.
The 50-year-old most recently served as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. Prior to that, Washington was the team’s defensive line coach for seven seasons.
During those first six seasons, Washington worked alongside Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott while McDermott served as the team’s defensive coordinator.
