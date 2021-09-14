Erie County, PSE outline new vaccine requirements for Highmark Stadium, KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday afternoon, representatives of Pegula, Sports & Entertainment (PSE), as well as the Erie County government, gathered to share new health and safety protocols for both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The 2 p.m. conference, which featured Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and PSE Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia, came after this past Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game.

Prior to gameday, the county said that vaccinated attendees could take their masks off outside in the stands, but inside, they were supposed to be worn. That included the bathrooms and concourses.

“We’ll be monitoring the game on Sunday. I may actually be out there myself,” Poloncarz had said.

As was seen in numerous pictures and videos from Sunday, many fans did not comply with the rules. Some food vendors weren’t complying with the mask policy either.

The day after, Poloncarz did not say whether or not enforcement tactics or rules would change, but on Tuesday morning, it was announced that new protocols would be in place for the future.

Starting September 26 for Highmark Stadium and September 25 for the KeyBank Center, guests ages 12+ must prove that they’ve been given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

By October 31, guests must be fully vaccinated. That means their last shot must have been administered at least two weeks before the event they’re attending.

To prove vaccination, guests can provide a physical card (not a photocopy), an Excelsior Pass, a Clear digital vaccine card or digital proof from outside New York. A negative test will not be accepted.

Since people younger than cannot yet get vaccinated, they must wear masks at all times.

There will be no exceptions to these policies.