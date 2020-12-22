Five Bills selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five Buffalo Bills are heading to the 2020 Pro Bowl which marks the most selections to make the initial roster for the first time since 1998.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, return specialist Andre Roberts and cornerback Tre’Davious White all made the roster.

This is the first time in their careers that Allen and Diggs were named to the Pro Bowl while Edmunds and White were named to their second. Roberts made the Pro Bowl for the third straight season.

And there are certainly other Bills players that deserve to make this list, the biggest name is safety Jordan Poyer. This is a massive snub given the way he’s playing right now and it sounds like he’s upset and has every right to be.

“We had a guy today who found out that he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. I wanted him to know how valuable he is to our defense and what he’s meant to our team in 2020 and not to get caught up in some of those other things that are going on when it comes to Pro Bowl balloting,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said earlier today.

He did not say who the player was but it seems like it is Poyer because he definitely deserves to be on this list.