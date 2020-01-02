Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson reimburses fan who decided to give away playoff tickets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After learning of a Buffalo Bills fan’s playoff ticket giveaway, a former wide receiver reimbursed him for the money that went toward the tickets.

LeShawn Jerman says he purchased eight end-zone tickets for the Bills’ playoff game against the Houston Texans. But they weren’t all for himself and people he knew; he plans to give away six of those tickets.

The way a person could have a shot at getting one of the tickets was by re-tweeting Jerman.

But why did he do it? It was all part of upholding a promise.

In December 2018, Jerman tweeted that the next time the Bills make the playoffs, he would buy “a bunch of tickets and [take] the most die-hard fans” with him.

I’m a man of my word! I just went crazy and purchased 8 tickets in the end zone😳. I will give away 6 tickets. Retweet this and I will pick 3 winners that way you can bring someone with you. I will pick 20 finalist on Thursday at 4pm and 3 winners Thursday at 5pm. Lets go Buffalo https://t.co/PxtAdQX4Zn — LeShawn Jerman (@warloc6) January 1, 2020

A man of his word, Jerman announced on Thursday morning that he would be picking winners that day, but apparently, at no cost.

Jerman noted that former Bills player Stevie Johnson saw his giveaway and decided to reimburse him the $2,200 he spent on the tickets.

“That shows you how great of a person he is. I love this team!!!” Jerman tweeted.