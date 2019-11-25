Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for 3rd on NFL all-time rushing list

Buffalo Bills’ Frank Gore runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a six yard run midway through the fourth quarter, Bills running back Frank Gore continued to add to his Hall of Fame resume, passing Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

“It’s big man, blessed,” Gore said after the game. “I’m blessed, I’m happy. After the game when I saw all the cameras, I thought, I passed Barry. Barry was probably the best to do it.”

“Frank is one of those guys that made me what to go to the University of Miami,” said guard Jon Feliciano. “It’s truly an honor to call him my teammate. I just told the guys, for the rest of history, when they show Frank going past Barry, we’ll be there.”



“I’m excite for Frank, too. That’s my Miami brother,” added wide receiver John Brown. “To be able to play with him, it’s just something great. I can always tell kids, my kids later on in the future that I played with a great running back that broke records.”

Gore, who entered the day needing 46 yards to pass Sanders and finished the game with 65, has now rushed for 14,289 yards in his 15-year career.

Heading into today's game, Devin Singletary told Frank Gore he wanted to see him get 46 yards and move into 3rd place on the rushing list.



Gore wanted the rookie to have his first 100 yard rushing game.



They did both! #GoBills #BillsMafia



Reaction from a BIG day on the ground! pic.twitter.com/iMCfTFsvry — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) November 24, 2019

“That was real big,” fellow running back Devin Singletary said. “Coming in, I told Frank, ‘let’s go get those 46 yards,’ and he told me, ‘let’s get your first 100 yard game.’ We were able to do that. It was a great day all the way around and, we got the win.”

Emmitt Smith. who starred for the Cowboys and Cardinals in his career, leads the all-time rushing list with 18,355 career yards, while Walter Payton is second with 16,726 career rushing yards.