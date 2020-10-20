Frazier is confident Bills will get through rough patch

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the banged up Bills defense has had a rough go of it in the last few games, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says this is not necessarily a time to worry.

“I can go back to 2017 with the Bills and look at the stretch we went through, and we ended up being a playoff football team. For sure that [Chicago Bears] 1984 team and even that 85 team, we had rough stretches early on, and we ended up winning the Super Bowl in 85. We’ve been through it, the one thing you’ve got to do is make sure you don’t lose confidence in what you’re doing,” Leslie Frazier said to reporters on Zoom on Tuesday. “There are some times when things are going a little haywire and you want to throw out the kitchen sink and start all over again, but our message has to be to our players that we’re going to stick to what we do, improve on our fundamentals, and believe in what you’re doing.

“If you do that and stick to it, the guys will believe in what you’re doing, and they’ll get better over time if you’ve got the right people. Our message is not going to change, we’ve been through some rough stretches before and we’ve come through them, and we’ll come through this one as well.”

After back-to-back games in which the defense allowed over 60% third down completion and over 100 rushing yards (Kansas City rushed for 245 against the Bills on Monday night), the sirens for something to be done about the Buffalo defense are starting to sound. But Frazier, and the Bills organization, know that this is just the first half of the season, and that there are still 10 regular season games to be played.

Matter of fact that there’s so much football left to be played, and we get an opportunity this week to work on some of our fundamentals and improve, and that gives me hope,” Frazier said. “We’ve seen it before where there’s been some rough stretches, and if you’ve got the right people that buy into the message, you’re going to improve over time.

“You don’t want to compete in September, October as you are finding out your identity and staying true to what you think it is, you hope that in November, December, you dig into a saying you’re building towards. You don’t want to peak at this time at all, you want to be getting better as the year goes on, and I think we have a good chance of doing that.”