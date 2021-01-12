GALLERY: Bills fans show off their team pride Buffalo Bills Posted: Jan 12, 2021 / 10:11 AM EST / Updated: Jan 12, 2021 / 10:11 AM EST Monti and Yankee. We asked Bills fans to show off their team spirit- and they delivered! You can send your pictures to us this week at reportit@wivb.com. APP USERS | Tap here to view the gallery. Mateo, courtesy of CasandraPhoto courtesy of JennaBella, courtesy of AlyssaSara and Madison- from Patti. Logan, courtesy of MeganFrom Louis. Avery- from Heather. Monti and Yankee. From Jennifer. Jasper- from Carol. Jake and Ben, from Patti. From Shaun. From Martin. Abigail and Landon- from Sara. Ascher- from Chase. From Jamie. Rocky- from Jeannette. Photo courtesy of AmyPhoto courtesy of Nicole
