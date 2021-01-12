GALLERY: Bills fans show off their team pride

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

Monti and Yankee.

We asked Bills fans to show off their team spirit- and they delivered!

You can send your pictures to us this week at reportit@wivb.com.

APP USERS | Tap here to view the gallery.

  • Mateo, courtesy of Casandra
  • Photo courtesy of Jenna
  • Bella, courtesy of Alyssa
  • Sara and Madison- from Patti.
  • Logan, courtesy of Megan
  • From Louis.
  • Avery- from Heather.
  • Monti and Yankee.
  • From Jennifer.
  • Jasper- from Carol.
  • Jake and Ben, from Patti.
  • From Shaun.
  • From Martin.
  • Abigail and Landon- from Sara.
  • Ascher- from Chase.
  • From Jamie.
  • Rocky- from Jeannette.
  • Photo courtesy of Amy
  • Photo courtesy of Nicole

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected