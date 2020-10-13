Game Day brings no new virus cases for Titans players, staffers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The NFL has given the Tennessee Titans the green light to play their rescheduled home game against the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night after no new coronavirus cases were reported among the team’s players or staffers.

The league confirmed Tuesday morning there were no new positives within the Titans organization following Monday’s round of testing.

The Titans and Bills were originally scheduled to play Sunday, but the NFL had postponed the game by two days after additional players tested positive for the virus last week.

The Titans reopened their practice facility Saturday afternoon for the first time since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended due to players and staffers contracting the virus.

The team shut down the facility again the following morning after another Titans staffer tested positive for COVID-19. That afternoon though, the NFL approved an hour and 45 minute outdoor practice with limited staff.

Over the last two weeks, at least 22 people within the Titans organization have tested positive for the virus, including 12 players and ten staffers.

The outbreak led the NFL to reschedule the Oct. 11 game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills for Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.