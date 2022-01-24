Reports: Giants request second interview with Bills OC Brian Daboll

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll has been requested for a follow-up interview for the New York Giants head coaching job according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and the Associated Press.

Daboll’s name has been in the mix to become the head coach for another team for a few years now. This year, more than ever, it seems as though Daboll will be moving on, as teams show increased interest in hiring him. Daboll’s first interview with the Giants was Friday.

To this point, both Daboll and Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier have had interviews with the Bears, Dolphins and Giants, three of eight teams with head coaching vacancies this offseason.

The Bills’ Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen was recently hired by the Giants as their new GM.