Glazed & Confused offers Bills themed donuts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s game day, which means calming those nerves with something sweet!. Bills fans can head to Glazed & Confused in Syracuse on Sunday to get some Bills themed donuts.

They are first come first serve and there is no option to pre-order these.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and there will even be a pep rally band ready to get fans into the game-day spirit.

