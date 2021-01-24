Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy shares his thoughts on the fans and the current team

This season’s success reminds a lot of fans of the excitement of the late eighties and early nineties during the Bills’ four Super Bowl runs.
Of course one of the best people to chat with to reflect on that time is former legendary coach, Marv Levy.
He chatted with us earlier this week about his thoughts on the current team, and of course the fans.
