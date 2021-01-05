In his 17th season, Colts QB Philip Rivers is still a weapon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are now just five days away from hosting the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

After spending the first 16 seasons of his career with the Chargers, in his first year as a Colt, quarterback Philip Rivers has led his team to the playoffs for the seventh season in his career in the league.

This season, Rivers has thrown 369 completions for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns. While the big man can thread the needle with the best of them, he is not very mobile, rushing 18 times on the season for a total of -8 yards.

Even with the inescapability that comes with being an NFL quarterback for 17 seasons, Rivers is still very much a high-powered weapon that the Bills defense needs to take seriously on Saturday.

“He’s as good as there is out there, I believe. He’s shown that, he’s gotten his team to the playoffs,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s got weapons around him, in front of him. He’s smart, sees it all. You look at the quarterbacks in the playoffs, these teams didn’t get there on their own. It’s a quarterback-driven league. He continues to play at a very high level.”

Along with the 63,000+ yards he’s thrown for in his career, being in the league for that long has also allowed Rivers to see just about every defensive scheme out there. With that kind of experience comes a challenge on the Bills defense to switch it up to try and get the jump on Rivers.

“It definitely makes a difference, you’re probably not going to trip up Philip at all, or if so once or twice a game if that. You really gotta be good at what you do, even if he knows where you’re going to be, have to execute at a high level,” Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “You’re not going to be able to steal a lot of plays by checking it. Execution has to be on point, thats what were going to work on these days leading up to the game is execution and what we do from a defensive standpoint.”

Rivers’ all-time postseason record is 5-6. The Bills and Colts face off at Bills Stadium on Saturday, kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.