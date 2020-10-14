Injury Report: Injured Bills “all improving” says McDermott

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills were without star cornerback Tre’Davious White (back), starting linebacker Matt Milano (pec), and receiver John Brown (calf) in Tuesday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, and collectively, all of those losses were felt on the field.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media via Zoom about the injuries to the three stars.

“They’re both improving, that’s really all I know right now after getting off of film here in the first day after the game. That’s all I know, they’re both improving, we’ll just have to see how the next days go, that goes for John Brown as well,” McDermott said on Wendesday.

Tight end Dawson Knox left the game on Tuesday with a calf injury and did not return. Offensive lineman Quinton Spain was inactive against the Titans. McDermott updated the status of both players on Wednesday.

“We’ll see with Dawson how the week goes, I know he got some pictures (MRI or X-Ray) taken today so I’m waiting on those results, and Spain is in the improving category,” McDermott said. “We’ve just got to see what tomorrow looks like, really tomorrow morning as they go through the next 12-18 hours here.”