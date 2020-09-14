‘It’s gotta be a good balance’ when it comes to Bills QB Josh Allen running the ball

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of Josh Allen’s strength’s is his ability to make plays with his legs. It can also be a weakness depending on the kind of hits he takes because of it.

“It is a weapon of his game, it’s gotta be a good balance, you know a healthy balance and that’s what we shoot for every week. It’s something that we do take seriously for a lot of reasons which I’m sure you know I thought overall we did some good things in the run game, we could have been better in other areas in the run game,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

In the Bills 27-17 season opening win against the Jets, Allen led the team in rushing with 14 carries for 57 yards and a 2-yard touchdown run to get the Bills on the board first.

He also fumbled twice and lost them both on two of his runs.

“He’s gotta do a better job and I don’t think there’s any other way to skin it. We can’t give the ball away, we were dominating that game in a lot of ways and we put the ball on the the ground and then all of a sudden we faced adversity. We need to learn from that before it comes back to haunt us so that’s one of the many things we have to work on this week,” McDermott explained.

#Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll: "The zone read is an obvious element to our game in particular I would say last game…you go back and play a team like NY who is very good at stopping the run it's just a way to get an extra hat."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/5kyKCM2woo — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 14, 2020

Having a dual-threat quarterback is something McDermott is used to after having spent time with Donovan McNabb and Cam Newton and that topic of finding the right balance of running the ball when it comes to guys like that is ongoing.

“It never goes away is what I can tell you just from my experience. You’re always trying to find that sweet spot, what’s not enough, what’s too much, so it takes everyone. It takes us as coaches and Josh to find that right balance,” McDermott said.

Allen had 190 carries for 510 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns last season. He also fumbled seven times when running the ball and lost only two.

This element of his game has been there ever since his rookie season. In 2018 Allen actually led the Bills in rushing with 89 carries for 631 yards and 8 touchdowns where he fumbled eight times and lost one.

Having that skill set, there’s always a risk that comes along with it every time he carries the ball. Of course the goal is to minimize the kind of hits Allen takes as much as possible

“When you have a multi-threat quarterback there’s gonna be some of that that goes along with it. You hope that Josh knows when to say when sometimes. He is such an ultimate competitor that he’s going to do everything that he can do to try and gain that extra yard and sometimes a yard doesn’t mean as much as taking care of yourself,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

“We coach it, again he’s a fun guy to coach in that regard but whether he’s in the pocket or whether he’s making plays with his legs obviously we would like him to be as safe as possible.”