Jim Kelly recalls the historic 1990 AFC Championship Game

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

On News 4 we took another look at one of the most thrilling games in Bills history Christmas night.

We’re of course talking about the AFC Championship Game from Jan. 20 1991, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl run.

Rich Stadium was the scene as the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders with a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl XXV.

WROC Anchor John Kucko had the opportunity earlier this week to sit down with Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly and reminisce about the historic game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected