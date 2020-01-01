Jim Kelly recalls the historic 1990 AFC Championship Game

On News 4 we took another look at one of the most thrilling games in Bills history Christmas night.

We’re of course talking about the AFC Championship Game from Jan. 20 1991, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl run.

Rich Stadium was the scene as the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders with a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl XXV.

WROC Anchor John Kucko had the opportunity earlier this week to sit down with Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly and reminisce about the historic game.