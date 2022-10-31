Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Jordan Poyer was unable to finish playing Sunday night’s 27-17 win against the Packers due to an elbow injury, the latest in a string of ailments for the All-Pro safety.

“It felt like a pop,” Poyer said in the locker room after the game. “We’ll see what the MRI says.”

#Bills S Jordan Poyer left the game with an elbow injury and said it "just felt like a pop."



"We'll see what the MRI says tomorrow, staying positive about it." pic.twitter.com/peKlJHbpFq — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 31, 2022

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that the Bills are still evaluating the severity of Poyer’s injury, along with an oblique muscle injury sustained by linebacker Matt Milano.

“I don’t have anyting to say more than what I said,” McDermott replied when asked for more details about Poyer’s injury.

Poyer said he hurt the same elbow that he hyperextended during training camp. But he believes this is a different injury than the one that kept him out for about three weeks.

“Staying positive about it,” Poyer said. “It’s been kind of a frustrating year for me. As far as just a couple injuries, a couple setbacks. But I’ve been through things before. It’s nothing different right now.”

In addition to the elbow injury in preseason, Poyer sat out Buffalo’s loss at Miami on Sept. 25 with a foot injury. He returned to make two fourth quarter interceptions in the following week’s win at Baltimore but sustained a rib injury that kept him out of the Oct. 9 win against Pittsburgh. Poyer returned for the victory in Kansas City on Oct. 16. But was not cleared to fly because of the aftereffects of a collapsed lung and had to make the 14-hour trip in a luxury van rented by the team.

Poyer got hurt on the last play of the third quarter Sunday.

“Just a weird play on the line, dragging, trying to make a tackle, and my arm got caught in a weird spot,” Poyer said.

Poyer stayed on the field for the next two plays of the Packers’ drive that ended with a turnover on downs, but was replaced by Jaquan Johnson for Buffalo’s last three defensive series, during which the Packers scored 10 points.

It’s unclear when Milano hurt his oblique. He made a diving interception in the fourth quarter.