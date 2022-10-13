ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen’s sterling performance in a 38-3 win against the Steelers on Sunday has earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the eighth time, along with the Bills quarterback’s fourth career FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.

Allen was 20 of 31 passing for a career-high 424 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating was 134.1 and his yardage total was the most ever by a Bills quarterback in a regulation game. Allen also rushed for 42 yards on five carries.

The career day was highlighted by Allen’s 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis on the third play from scrimmage, which tied a franchise record and was the longest offensive TD in the first 90 seconds of a game in NFL history.

Allen’s 348 yards in the first half Sunday were tied for the second-most by an NFL quarterback since 1991. Each of Allen’s four touchdowns were thrown in the first half, as well.

Leading the NFL with 1,651 yards passing and 14 TD throws after five games, Allen is on pace to surpass his team record of 4,544 yards set in 2020. He passed for 4,407 yards last season. At his current rate, Allen would go over 5,000 yards in his 16th game of this season.

Allen received the weekly FedEx Air award three times during the 2020 season. The only other Bills quarterback to win the award was Trent Edwards in 2008. FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Allen’s name toward needs-based scholarships at a Historically Black College or University.

Allen is second to Jim Kelly for the most AFC weekly awards in team history. The Hall of Fame quarterback had 10.

This is the second week in a row a Bills player was recognized. Jordan Poyer received AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance in the 23-20 win at Baltimore.

Buffalo (4-1) travels to Kansas City (4-1) on Sunday for an anticipated rematch of last year’s divisional playoff game in which Allen accounted for 381 total yards and four touchdowns. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, had 439 yards with four touchdowns, and led Kansas City to a tying field goal with 13 seconds left in regulation, and the winning touchdown in overtime.