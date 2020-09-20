Josh Allen’s career day leads Bills to a 31-28 win over the Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This game was so 2020.

First there was a power outage that caused CBS to lose the TV feed in the first half, then in the second there was a lightning delay.

As for the game itself, Josh Allen and the offense had another impressive day. STATS –

After stalling on their opening drive, the Bills bounced back with an 11-play, 97-yard drive capped off with rookie tight end, Reggie Gilliam getting his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard catch.

Then a bunch of stuff happened while the power was out…

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins responded with a two-yard touchdown throw to DeVante Parker. He was questionable with a hamstring injury coming into the game.

On the Bills’ next possession, tight end Dawson Knox fumbled but Miami wasn’t able to take advantage of it.

And of course, Bills Mafia missed Stefon Diggs’ first touchdown as a member of the Bills during the power outage. On this drive, Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie for a big gain of 46 yards that led to a 22-yard touchdown from Diggs.

Rookie kicker Tyler Bass made an important field goal, hitting a 39-yarder. It was critical for Sean McDermott to show confidence in his young kicker after he struggled in his NFL debut last week missing two of his four field goal attempts.

The Dolphins tacked on a field goal before the half to make it 17-10, Bills at halftime.

Miami opened the second half with a drive capped off by a 45-yard field goal. Tre’Davious White came up with a great pass breakup to bring up 4th down on that series.

While the Bills offense was really moving well in the first half, it really cooled off in the second. It couldn’t get much going. On the other side, Fitzpatrick could, so much that the Dolphins almost took the lead had it not been for a huge goal line stand from the Bills defense.

But Allen and the Bills offense couldn’t do anything with that going three-and-out on their next drive.

In the fourth quarter, the Dolphins absolutely gashed the Bills defense in a drive that ended with a Jordan Howard two-yard touchdown run to give Miami a 20-17 lead.

Cue the Josh Allen fourth quarter comeback.

He really turned it on after that. Allen hit Diggs for a huge gain of 47-yards on a drive that ended with another rookie getting his first NFL touchdown as Gabriel Davis caught a six-yard TD.

The Bills next drive, Allen went back to work hitting Diggs for 21-yards on the way to a 46-yard touchdown catch from John Brown. The thing liked about this was the play before Allen missed Brown deep and then the very next play went right back to him.

Allen hit once again did a good job spreading the ball around hitting eight different targets, his favorite was Diggs who ended with eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills were able to get the running game going better. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary had a combined 18 carries for 93 yards which is an improvement from last week.

Defensively, the Bills were without linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano and it definitely showed throughout the game. They were also missing Del’Shawn Phillips. But Tyrel Dodson stepped up and made a couple big plays, he batted down a pass and almost intercepted Fitzpatrick that turned into a nice pass break up.

Ed Oliver, Jordan Poyer and Mario Addison came up with sacks. That was Addison’s second sack in two games.

Rookie kicker Tyler Bass bounced back and made all four extra points and his one field goal attempt.