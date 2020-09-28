Josh and Thad break down the Bills wild, comeback win over the Rams

Buffalo Bills

by: Heather Prusak

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Josh Allen led the Bills to a fourth quarter comeback, this time beating the Rams 35-32 to stay undefeated at 3-0 to start the season.

This is a big win that needed a big rally by Buffalo but just looking at the score you wouldn’t know how lopsided this game was in the first half.

The Bills took a 21-3 lead at halftime and extended it to 28-3 in the second half. They gave up a 25-point lead but avoided disaster in the end.

News 4 sports director Josh Reed and WROC sports director Thad Brown break down the wild Bills win inside the Buffalo huddle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected