“Keep feeding 14” was John Brown’s message during Bills win over Miami

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With so many weapons on offense for Josh Allen to work with, that also means there’s a lot more mouths to feed which can lead to some bruised egos over targets. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with the Bills so far.

So far Allen has done a really good job spreading the ball around, hitting eight different targets the past two games. His favorite target in week two against the Dolphins was Stefon Diggs who had 153 yards on eight catches and a touchdown.

“I’m glad we have him. He’s a competitior man, he’s a good leader and it’s hard to lead when you first get to a spot but we have an unselfish group at the wide receiver position,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

And even though it was Diggs who got the bulk of the stats this week, that didn’t stop other guys from wanting to see it continue in that game.

“We’re going in and we’re throwing the ball around a little bit here and there and Smoke [John Brown] gets on the headset with me he said “keep feeding 14”. That’s the type of guys you want to work with. Then we get in at halftime and Diggs says “hey we can get Smoke over here, we can get Bease over there”. They’re working together and they’re working for one another,” Daboll explained.

Brown ended with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, all part of Allen’s career throwing for 417 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception either. Allen also hit rookies Reggie Gilliam and Gabriel Davis for touchdowns as well.

“When you have a group of guys that are unselfish like that you like to see that as a coach because there’s one ball and everyone wants it, rightfully so but for them to work together like that and kind of have each other’s back you know it’s Diggs, it’s Smoke, it’s Bease, it’s Gabe that’s learning from those guys, it’s Isaiah…,” Daboll said.

Speaking of the rookies, Davis had a very impressive training camp constantly making big plays and he’s showing it can carry over to game day.

“You don’t feel uncomfortable playing young players particular rookies, we haven’t here in the last couple years, he’s earned that role. The guys that are on the roster playing and active are guys we have a lot of confidence in, he’s certainly one of them. There’s only one ball, he didn’t get a lot of balls and the one that he did that’s a player that performed under pressure and it was a really good play by him,” Daboll said.