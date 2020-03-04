Leslie Frazier named Assistant Head Coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier has added the title of Assistant Head Coach.
Frazier has led the Bills defense to top five rankings in two of the last three seasons.
“I’m definitely pleased and honored that Sean along with Kim and Terry would feel moved to place that title alongside my name,” Frazier told BuffaloBills.com. “I don’t know how much it changes my role. I feel like Sean and I communicate on so many things regarding our team. I just appreciate that our ownership along with our head coach felt the desire to put that title next to my name. Just very appreciative.”
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App