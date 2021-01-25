Local Bills fan drove solo to Kansas City for AFC Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local Bills fan drove all the way to Kansas City for the big game — by herself!

Regina Perez says she has been a die-hard fan since 1989. She was among hundreds of Bills fans who packed Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. She said the support from all the Bills fans at the game was intense.

“They have no idea…when we get to the stadium, right there, we’re going to be so loud,” said Perez. “Everywhere you go, everywhere you go, there are Bills fans. You go to a restaurant, you seem them. Everywhere. Everywhere you go, they’re there.”

It’s about a 15-hour journey to Kansas City from Rochester.