McDermott: Rams will be “a big challenge”

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the field with Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson (46), Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein (54) and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (90) as the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Back-to-back wins over the Jets and Dolphins have brought the Bills to the top of the AFC East leaderboard with a 2-0 record, and both wins have come with their fair share of difficulty.

“We’re two games in, we’re off to a good start. A lot of football yet to be played, a lot of growth left to be had. I love how they’re subscribing to the team-first approach on the offensive side of the ball. We’re getting different guys the ball, one guy compliments the other guy, and I think that’s healthy as a dynamic football team,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom.

“Just as an overall team, I love the way our team is fighting through adversity, we found a way overall, and I just think that this will be a big challenge for us as we go up against their offense.”

Now, Buffalo is getting ready to face its toughest test yet: the LA Rams.

“This is a really good football team. A big challenge on offense. Our defense going against their offense, they’ve got a tremendous system. Sean McVay does a tremendous job. We’ve gone up against each other before when he was in Washington, so a lot of respect for what they do, how they do it, and their personnel,” McDermott said. “From top down, left to right, they do a tremendous job. They’ve got a great offensive line, great set of tight ends and receivers that all play well, so it will be a big challenge for us.”

With the best defender in the NFL, one of the top corners in the league, and a quarterback that can thread the needle with the best of them, the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFC. Sean McDermott and the Bills know the challenge that lies ahead of them this week.

“We’re just focused on the Rams right now. We’re just focused on our football team and the Rams. We know what a challenge this is, they’re a year, two years off of the Super Bowl, which is where we want to be, so we’ve got a lot of respect for them,” McDermott said. “They’ve led in every game at this point, not been behind, if my math is right, so they’ve done a tremendous job at this point.

“They make you adjust in a lot of ways which creates time on task for the defense, so they’re very good on offense and play at a high level. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”