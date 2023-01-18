BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media Wednesday morning as the team preps for its Divisional Round matchup with the Bengals.

“It’s so late in the season. You try to stay true to who you are and play to your strengths,” McDermott said. “I think that’s important.”

Sean McDermott says the guys that were "banged up" are "improving". He also says everyone will be out there in "some capacity."

“You never want to put the handcuffs on someone… There’s calculated risks,” McDermott said of playing “smart, not conservative.”

McDermott took time to address the turnovers we’ve seen in a number of Bills games, too. He quipped that he thinks he had been going to church more earlier in the season when we were seeing fewer of these.

Sean McDermott on the Bills' turnovers: "That's not the way to live your life if you want to win games. That's proven in the NFL."

“I trust the guys that they’re gonna take ownership of it as we move forward here,” McDermott said.

McDermott provided a bit of good news regarding safety Damar Hamlin, who continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

McDermott says Damar Hamlin is "trying to get back to a bit of a routine" and taking "one baby step at a time." He's not in meeting rooms, doesn't sound like football activity. Just being back around friends.

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming to Orchard Park after beating the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. The Bills knocked division rivals the Miami Dolphins out of the playoffs the same day.

Before that, the Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants will play the Philadelphia Eagles in this Saturday’s divisional playoff games.

If both the Bills and the Chiefs end up victorious, they’ll play each other at a neutral location in Atlanta for the AFC Championship. The winner of that game goes to the Super Bowl to face the NFC Champion.