Mike White to start at QB for Jets against Bills on Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (5) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday and said rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend.

White threw for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first career start against the Bengals on Oct. 31. He left last Thursday’s game against the Colts with a forearm injury, giving way to Josh Johnson.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that they had been preparing for White to be the starter.

Saleh added the long-term decision at quarterback will be day to day.

That opens the possibility White could potentially continue to start even when Wilson has healed.

Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team.

The Bills are coming off a dreadful 9-6 loss to the Jaguars and hold a half-game lead on the Patriots in the AFC East. The Jets lost to the Colts last week, 45-30, and are just 2-5 on the year, but have wins against the Titans (7-2) and Bengals (5-4).