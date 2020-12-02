Milano Closing in on Return

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets Receiver Jamison Crowder (82) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have designated Matt Milano for return to practice, a big step towards getting back on the field for game action. The linebacker has only played in 5 games this season due to a pec injury. The moves means Milano could be in the Bills lineup for the first time since November 1st.

The Bills defense seems to be finding their stride late in the season and reinserting Milano to the mix should continue the upward trend.

The Bills also designated linebacker Tyrel Dodson for return to practice and signed wide receiver Jake Kumerow from the practice squad to the active roster.