Murray’s Hail Mary ends late Bills comeback 32-30

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, A.Z. (WIVB) — The 7-2 Buffalo Bills faced another NFC West test on Sunday as they traveled to take on the 5-3 Arizona Cardinals.

With Dean Marlowe and Levi Wallace out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after possible exposure to COVID-positive Josh Norman, the Cardinals exploited the Bills’ defense early. On the first possession of the game, Arizona takes it 75-yards on eight runs and five passes, but on a critical third and goal, rookie Dane Jackson steps up and makes the play of his career with a huge pass breakup of Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills force Arizona to kick a field goal, and the Cardinals take a 3-0 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Bills respond with a dynamic drive of their own! Starting with a big 40-yard kick return by former Cardinal Andre Roberts, the Bills go 63-yards down the field, including a 31-yard pickup by John Brown to bring Buffalo inside the 15 yard line. The Bills add some trickery with a pass by Isaiah McKenzie to receiver Josh Allen for the 12 yard touchdown! Buffalo up 7-3.

Second quarter action now, on the next Buffalo possession, Tyler Bass kicks a career-long 54-yard field goal that had a nice doink off the cross bar to bring the Bills up 10-3.

After an Arizona field goal to make it 10-6, the Bills again attempt a new career-long field goal by Bass, and this time he drills a 55-yard field goal! Bills lead 13-6 with 5:45 left in the first half.

The Bills defense continuing to step up as the first half progresses. The Cardinals put together a 16 play, 72-yard drive that chews up over 4:30 minutes of game time, but for the second time in the half, the Bills D makes an important goal-line stand to keep Arizona out of the end zone and settle for another field goal. Through the first two quarters, Kyler Murray is 0-4 passing in the red zone. Buffalo up 13-9.

Buffalo got the ball with just 1:30 left in the second quarter, and after bringing it to the Arizona 41 yard line, with seconds left on the clock, Bass steps up and nails a 58-yard field goal, his third career-long of the game, as the clock expires. The Bills lead 16-9 at the half.

On Arizona’s first drive of the second half, Kenyon Drake is tackled by Taron Johnson and the ball pops out! Dane Jackson jumps on the forced fumble and the Bills take over at the 35 yard line.

It didn’t take long for Buffalo to take advantage of the field position! Four plays later, Allen hits a wide open Cole Beasley for the 22-yard touchdown, the Bills extend their lead 23-9.

The Cardinals put together their first touchdown drive of the game, taking it 75-yards down the field and finishing with a Kyler Murray QB keep. It’s now 23-16, Bills still on top.

After the Bills fail to get out of the shadow of their own endzone on their next possession, a horrible shanked punt by Corey Bojorquez gives Arizona the ball at the 30-yard line, and they come away with three points out of it. Buffalo’s lead shrinks again, it’s 23-19.

With the Bills driving near the end of the third, Allen throws an interception, and the Cardinals take advantage of the turnover. It takes only four plays before Murray runs into the endzone for the touchdown. The Cardinals score 17 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, 26-23.

The Bills defense steps up again in the fourth with a big interception by Jordan Poyer, but in the ensuing offensive drive, chaos breaks loose. Buffalo gets flagged on every single down and are forced to punt it away without getting any points off the turnover.

With 34 seconds left in the game, the Bills find the answer they’ve been looking for during the entire second half. Buffalo tops off a 74-yard drive with a dart to Stefon Diggs in the endzone for the touchdown, Bills regain the lead bringing it to 30-26.

But the Cardinals would not go gentle into that goodnight. With 11 seconds left in the game, Murray does what he does best and extends a play, scrambling and throwing up a prayer, and it’s DeAndre Hopkins that mosses four Bills defenders in the end zone for the go ahead touchdown.

The Cardinals win 32-30 on Murray’s fifth comeback victory of his career. Buffalo heads into the bye week with a 7-3 record.