New Bills playoff hat goes on sale Monday morning

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Era is ready to help fans show their playoff pride.

Monday morning, the company’s official 2019 Playoffs “Side Patch” cap goes on sale at their flagship store downtown on Delaware Ave.

Prices start at $22.99, and the store opens at 10 a.m.

MORE | Bills Clinch Playoff Berth With Win Over Steelers on Sunday Night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected