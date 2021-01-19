NewsChannel 9 has you covered with the Buffalo Bills trip to the AFC Championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are a Buffalo Bills fan, NewsChannel 9 is the place to be leading up to and following Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Our special programming begins Thursday night.
NewsChannel 9 –
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Thursday: 7:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Friday: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The Sean McDermott Show – Friday: 7:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Countdown to Kickoff Sunday: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Channel 9.2/Antenna TV/Spectrum 1240/FiOS 470/New Visions 23
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Saturday: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Sunday: 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
Countdown to Kickoff — Sunday: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Buffalo Postgame LIVE – Sunday: Approx. 10:00 p.m.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App