NewsChannel 9 has you covered with the Buffalo Bills trip to the AFC Championship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are a Buffalo Bills fan, NewsChannel 9 is the place to be leading up to and following Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Our special programming begins Thursday night.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Thursday: 7:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Friday: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Sean McDermott Show – Friday: 7:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Countdown to Kickoff  Sunday: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Saturday: 7:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Sunday: 11:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Countdown to Kickoff — Sunday: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Buffalo Postgame LIVE – Sunday:  Approx. 10:00 p.m.

