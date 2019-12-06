One of two possible home playoff games for the Bills sells out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–If the Bills make the playoffs, there’s a possibility of two home games in the postseason.

News 4 spoke to the Bills ticket office this afternoon, and they reported some numbers that may raise some eyebrows.

Officials say they sold 10,000 tickets, a sell-out, to the first possible home game and 8,000 tickets to the possible AFC Championship home game, only 2,000 are left.

All tickets are available only on Ticketmaster and not available at the stadium.